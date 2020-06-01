WWE introduces free version of WWE Network
Jun. 01, 2020 10:18 AM ETWorld Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)WWEBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor7 Comments
- World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE +3%) has introduced a free version of its WWE Network, looking to extend into the world of ad-supported video on demand.
- The free version will have a portion of the content of the $9.99/month version, and won't feature advertising at first.
- “The launch of WWE Network’s Free Version is a key component of our company’s digitization strategy and a new way for all fans to be able to experience premium WWE content,” says the company's Jayar Donlan.