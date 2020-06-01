Thinly traded nano cap Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM -55.7% ) craters on a 37x surge in volume in reaction to results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, SURE 2, evaluating antibiotic sulopenem in patients with complicated urinary tract infections.

Sulopenem failed to demonstrate non-inferiority (no worse than) to ertapenem defined as within 10% of the endpoint of overall clinical and microbiological response on day 21.

Responder rates at the test of cure visit were 67.8% for sulopenem and 73.9% for ertapenem, the difference driven almost exclusively by higher rates of asymptomatic bacteriuria (bacteria in the urine) in the sulopenem group. Clinical response rates at the test of cure visit were similar as were other secondary endpoints.

The setback is forcing the company to evaluate strategic alternatives, including a sale or merger.