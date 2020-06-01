Rio Tinto (RIO +0.9% ) apologizes for the destruction of a 46,000 year old sacred Aboriginal cave in Western Australia, prompting calls for a reform of heritage protection laws in the Pilbara iron ore region.

The Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura People group of traditional owners say the denotation of explosives not far from the ancient rock shelters destroyed it and thus their connection to their ancestors and land.

Rio had been granted state government approval in 2013 to damage or destroy the site under a legal framework that is now under review.