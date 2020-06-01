Woodward (WWD +1.9% ) is upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight with an $80 price target, lifted from $56, at Barclays, whose analysis of aerospace suppliers showed that working capital likely will prove a "significant tailwind" benefiting free cash flow.

Woodward's free cash flow "can return to 2019 levels in 2021, sooner than aerospace peers, driven by a large working capital benefit," analysts led by David Strauss write.

WWD's average Wall Street analyst rating is Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish and its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.