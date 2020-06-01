B. Riley FBR starts off coverage on Drive Shack (DS +7.0% ) with a Buy rating and price target of $4.

"We believe the current valuation and relative lack of investor and sellside attention do not reflect the underlying growth opportunity over the next three to five years as the company continues to transition from solely a traditional golf course operator to a developer of multiple 'eatertainment' concepts centered around an enhanced technology offering to boost the experience for consumers," updates analyst Eric Wold.

Wold projects that Drive Shack may need to raise $150M to $200M in external capital to meet the firm's unit development projections over the next two to three years. Looking down the road, he sees Drive Shack becoming cash flow self-sufficient in 2024.

All three Wall Street ratings on Drive Shack are bullish, while the Quant rating is Very Bearish.