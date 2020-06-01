Nano cap Novus Therapeutics (NVUS -47.2% ) craters on a 13x surge in volume in reaction to unsuccessful results from a Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating intranasal OP0201 as an adjunct to antibiotic therapy in patients with acute otitis media (eye infection).

The study failed to achieve either primary efficacy endpoint of resolution of bulging tympanic membrane at visit 2 (day 4) or resolution of middle ear effusion at visit 3 (day 12).

Specifically, 51.0% of the OP0201 cohort met the day 4 objective compared to 47.3% in the placebo arm (p=0.62). 55.2% met the day 12 endpoint versus 27.9% for control (p=0.07).

On the safety front, the other primary endpoint, 87.3% of patients receiving OP0201 experienced a treatment-emergent adverse event compared to 75.0% for placebo.

The board has initiated an exploration of strategic alternatives including a possible sale or merger.