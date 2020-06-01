With bank deposits surging at U.S. banks, they're not turning to the Fed to fund the government-backed loans they made to small businesses.

As of May 27, banks only borrowed $49B from the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility, while they loaned $511B to small businesses under the Small Business Administration's PPP.

Lenders pulled in $1.8T of new deposits since Mary 11, a 13% increase and the biggest two-month increase since at least 1973, when comparable data is available, Bloomberg reports.

Though the Fed loans are fairly cheap at 0.35%, deposit costs have declined. Bank of America's (BAC +2.2% ) interest-bearing deposits cost was 0.47% and JPMorgan Chase's (JPM +1.5% ) was 0.5% in Q1; with non-interest-bearing accounts making up 30% of all deposits at the four biggest banks, that gives them cheaper funding than the Fed's rates.

Among the big U.S. banks, Citigroup (C +2.1% ) borrowed $1.3B from the Fed to fund some of the $3.3B of loans it made by May 1; it had the highest deposit cost among the four biggest banks in Q1 and the smallest deposit base.

Banks can still access the PPPLF in the next two years, if more loans than expected are still outstanding and if liquidity tightens.

Another bank near the top of the list is ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB +0.8% ), a regional lender in New Jersey; it's using $344M of funds to cover ~75% of the PPP loans it made. It has a loan-to-deposit ratio of 109%.

Small banks that lend more than they hold in deposits need to turn to other sources of funding, such as the Fed.

That banks aren't using the Fed facilities is "actually good news," BofA CEO Brian Moynihan told Bloomberg Television on May 19. "That means you're seeing stability in the funding structures."

