Embraer (ERJ +1.3% ) reported Q1 revenue decline of 23% Y/Y to $633.8M; and Adj. net loss of $104M, and or $0.57/ADS.

Q1 Adj. EBITDA was $30.9M (+110% Y/Y); and margin improved by 650 bps to 10.2%.

Company reported Free cash flow of negative $676.5M for the quarter compared to in negative $665.3M a year ago.

Company delivered 5 commercial jets and 9 executive jets (five light/four large) in 1Q20, and the order backlog at the end of 1Q20 was $15.9B.

Company finished the quarter with total cash of $2.5B and major debt maturities starting in 2022 onwards.

