Morgan Stanley hikes its price target on Amazon (AMZN +1.1% ) to $2,800 from $2,600 on an online buying thesis that continues to gain strength.

"2020 is setting up to be an e-commerce inflection year as the combination of shelter-in place, lower spend on experiences (dining out, bars, travel, etc) and gov’t stimulus have driven dollars online. Trends have accelerated monthly as shoppers have moved from stocking up (March), to buying more essentials and home items (March/April), to broad based larger, more frequent buying (April to now) as our bottom-up e-commerce model leads us to estimated 58% Y/Y e-commerce growth in April."

MS has an Overweight rating on Amazon.

Shares of Amazon have been in an accelerated upward trend since the lockdowns began in the U.S.