Ultra-thinly traded micro cap Celyad (CYAD +9.0% ) is up on more than double normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 39K shares, in reaction to updated data from a Phase 1 clinical trial, alloSHRINK, evaluating CYAD-101 in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). The results were virtually presented at ASCO.

CYAD-101 is a non-gene edited allogeneic CAR T therapy designed to avoid graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) via the use of a technology called TIM (T cell receptor inhibitory molecule) that knocks down the immune response responsible for GvHD.

15 patients with relapsed/refractory mCRC who progressed after chemo are enrolled, each receiving three consecutive doses of CYAD-101 concurrently with FOLFOX chemo.

No evidence of GvHD has been observed after 44 injections of CYAD-101. Two patients showed partial responses while nine experienced stable cancer implying a disease control rate of 73% (n=11/15).

Enrollment in an expansion cohort assessing CYAD-101 (1B cells/infusion) following FOLFIRI chemo should commence in Q4.

