The shift to electric vehicles and other low-carbon technologies could disrupt crude oil demand as much as the COVID-19 pandemic, Suncor Energy (SU +2.2% ) CEO Mark Little says.

"The temporary economic lockdown triggered by the 2020 pandemic is giving us a glimpse into a not-too-distant future where the transformation of our energy system could disrupt demand on a similar scale," Little said in an opinion article for Canada's Corporate Knights magazine.

Noting that bitumen is rich in asphaltenes, the feedstock for carbon fiber and used for producing lighter vehicles including EVs, "If we can figure out how to do this affordably at scale, it has the potential to quadruple the revenue from Alberta's current bitumen output," Little wrote.

Separately, a fire at the Suncor-operated Terra Nova floating production, storage and offloading vessel off eastern Canada was extinguished over the weekend.