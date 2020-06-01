Analysts are cautious on Vail Resorts (MTN -1.9% ) ahead of the ski operator's FQ3 earnings report on June 4.

In a broad look, Macquarie see a more protracted recovery for the destination market, somewhat offset by local demand given potential improvement in the mountain experience with fewer destination guests. For Vail, analyst Paul Golding models in that aggregate skier visits will be -17.5% in FY20, +8% in FY21 and +16% in FY22. Golding estimates FY20 EBITDA of $453M, FY21 EBITDA of $624M and FY22 EBITDA of $713M. Those marks compare to pre-COVID adjusted EBITDA of $797M. The 12-month price target on Vail is dropped to $185 and a Neutral rating is kept in place.

Also in the powder today, Deutsche Bank lowers Vail to a Hold rating from Buy.

"We are not unveiling a new bear case or even arguing that valuation is excessive. Shares have moved to within 1% of our $201 price target and we aren’t willing to raise our forecasts or our target multiples, so the rating is what had to give. We believe the 'recovery trade' in cyclicals such as MTN may be close to a pause. We retain our longer term positive view of the company's 'moat' that we have described in the past, in terms of favorable customer segmentation, asset quality, business model/pricing power, and historically prudent capital allocation," reads the DB summary. The firm has a price target of $201 on Vail.

Vail has traded in a range of $125.00 to $255.37 over the last 52 weeks.