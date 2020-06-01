Circor (CIR +20.1% ) surges to its highest since mid-March on strong volume after Stifel added the stock to its Select List as a top idea for investors and raised its stock price target to $32 from $17.

Stifel sees Circor's valuation as "heavily discounted at this price," offering strong potential returns now that concerns have eased about the company's liquidity and leverage and the distributed valve business.

"With the portfolio cleaned up and with discrete cash expenses for restructuring and the distributed valve exit being incurred over the next two quarters, investors can comfortably look forward to clean results and much improved cash flow in 2021," Stifel writes.

CIR's average Wall Street analyst rating is Very Bullish, but its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.