Apparel manufacturer stocks are having a big day after the weekend COVID-19 case data showed a slow decline in the U.S. There are also more reports of improved online apparel shopping trends to help boost sentiment on the sector along with the reopening of stores.

Notable gainers include Capri Holdings (CPRI +12.8% ), Kontoor Brands (KTB +12.1% ), PVH (PVH +6.4% ), Canada Goose (GOOS +5.1% ), Under Armour (UAA +4.7% ), Hanesbrands (HBI +4.7% ), Gildan Activewear (GIL +4.0% ) and Levi Strauss (LEVI +2.9% ) are all higher in midday trading.