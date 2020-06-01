Twist Bio joins COVID-19 therapy development alliance
Jun. 01, 2020 11:51 AM ETTwist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)TWSTBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Privately held Proteona announces that Twist Bioscience (TWST +0.4%) has joined an international alliance led by Proteona aimed at developing neutralizing antibody therapies against COVID-19 for vulnerable immunocompromised patients.
- Twist has developed a highly parallel silicon-based DNA synthesis platform that enables the manufacture of millions of "oligos" of different lengths with a high degree of accuracy that can be used to optimize therapeutic IgG antibodies.
- Proteona has developed single-cell proteogenomics technology that enables the simultaneous screening of antibodies targeting multiple viral variants. In COVID-19, it is analyzing blood samples from recovered patients and screening for B cells that produce neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Identified candidates will be optimized for possible therapeutic use.