Twist Bio joins COVID-19 therapy development alliance

Jun. 01, 2020 11:51 AM ETTwist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)TWSTBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Privately held Proteona announces that Twist Bioscience (TWST +0.4%) has joined an international alliance led by Proteona aimed at developing neutralizing antibody therapies against COVID-19 for vulnerable immunocompromised patients.
  • Twist has developed a highly parallel silicon-based DNA synthesis platform that enables the manufacture of millions of "oligos" of different lengths with a high degree of accuracy that can be used to optimize therapeutic IgG antibodies.
  • Proteona has developed single-cell proteogenomics technology that enables the simultaneous screening of antibodies targeting multiple viral variants. In COVID-19, it is analyzing blood samples from recovered patients and screening for B cells that produce neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Identified candidates will be optimized for possible therapeutic use.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.