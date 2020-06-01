CTO Realty Growth (CTO +1.4% ) to sell four of its commercial loan investments in two separate transactions for ~$20M, resulting in a loss of ~$344K, or ~$0.06 per share, after tax.

The company also repurchased $5M of 3.875% convertible notes due in April 2025 in two separate transactions at a discount totaling ~$950K, or 81% of the face value, resulting in a gain on the extinguishment of debt of ~$362K, or ~$0.06 per share, after tax.

As of June 1, 2020, the company has ~$44M of unrestricted cash and ~$10M of restricted cash.