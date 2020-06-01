Valaris (VAL +1.6% ) says it chose not to pay a combined $26M in interest due June 1 on some of its debt, but lenders to its credit facility agreed to waive an event of default, according to an SEC filing.

The company says it skipped payments due on its 4.875% notes maturing in 2022 and 5.4% notes due 2042, and entered into a 30-day grace period which expires on July 1.

Valaris says it had $238 million in cash as of the end of May, in addition to available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility.