Stocks gain slightly amid reopening and unrest
Jun. 01, 2020 12:07 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor85 Comments
- Stocks fluctuate between small losses and gains amid continued unrest in U.S. cities and rising tension between China and the U.S. pull to the downside and reopening efforts provide some uplift.
- The Nasdaq rises 0.4%, and the S&P 500 recovers to a 0.2% increase and the Dow inches up 0.2%.
- President Trump urged governors to "get much tougher" on nationwide protests that were sparked by the death of a black man at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer last week.
- 10-year Treasury yield rises 2 basis points to 0.68%.
- Crude oil slips 2.1% to $34.75 per barrel; gold creeps up 0.1% to $1,7532.90 per ounce.
- By S&P 500 sectors, real estate (+2.1%) and financials (+1.4%) outpace the broader market, while health care (-1.3%) and information technology (-0.3%) lag.
- Across the Atlantic, Stoxx Europe 600 ended the session up 1.1%, FTSE 100 gained 1.5%, Germany's DAX closed down 1.7%, and France's CAC 40 rose 1.4%.
- U.S. Dollar Index falls 0.4% to 97.97.