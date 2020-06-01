Novagold (NG -3.7% ) says it will provide a formal response to "numerous inaccuracies" made last week by short-seller J Capital Research, whose report says the Donlin Gold project will never be mined.

"If the information from the company's feasibility studies were presented in a more honest light, investors would understand that the Donlin deposit, of which they own 50%, is not feasible to put into production at any gold price," the report says.

The company says it is exploring its legal options in various jurisdictions against the firm.