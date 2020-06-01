Thinly traded micro cap Antibe Therapeutics (OTCQB:ATBPF -25.2% ) slumps on a 9x surge in volume on the heels of topline data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating lead candidate ATB-346 for the treatment of pain associated with osteoarthritis of the knee.

Three oral doses were tested (150 mg, 200 mg, 250 mg). The two higher doses met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant change from baseline in a metric called WOMAC pain subscale score at end of the 14-day treatment period compared to placebo. The company says the lowest dose was powered to only observe an efficacy response but believes that if it had been equivalently powered it would have achieved statistical significance as well, adding that the lower portion of the dose-response curve remains to be established.

On the safety front, the incidence of adverse events was comparable to placebo. At day 24, 10 days after the end of treatment, the proportions of treated patients with elevations in liver transaminase enzymes (biomarkers for organ stress/damage) in the 150 mg, 200 mg and 250 mg arms were 8.2%, 8.0% and 12.1%, respectively, but the company says acetaminophen use, pre-existing liver conditions and concomitant use of statins were associated with the majority of the incidents.

A pivotal Phase 2/3 study is next up.

ATB-346 is a derivative of naproxen, the most commonly prescribed NSAID (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug). Its value proposition is naproxen-equivalent anti-inflammatory action without the gastrointestinal side effects (ulceration).