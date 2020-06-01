Donaldson Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Jun. 01, 2020 12:38 PM ETDonaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)DCIBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (-34.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $606.01M (-15.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DCI has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.