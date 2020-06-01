Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (+233.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $203.53M (+66.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, ZM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward.