CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (+87.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $165.39M (+72.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, CRWD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward.