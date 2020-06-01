RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is up 3% after an initiation at Overweight by KeyBanc.

The firm set a Street-high price target of $315, pointing to catalysts in the work-from-home movement as well as strong execution. That implies 12% further upside.

Working from home is "reshaping the communications stack in favor of cloud-native solutions," analyst Alex Kurtz says, and adds that unified communications as a sector is expected to grow at a 7% CAGR over the next few years, with cloud-based Unified Communiations-as-a-service growing in the mid-20s.

RingCentral's in position to deliver upside to estimates alongside accelerated share growth, he writes.