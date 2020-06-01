Occidental Petroleum (OXY +5.1% ) is sharply higher even as Scotiabank downgrades shares while Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD -0.1% ) is flat despite winning an upgrade from the same firm.

Occidental is lowered to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform, as Scotiabank's Paul Cheng says the company's Friday dividend cut highlights its near-term liquidity challenges.

But Pioneer Natural is raised to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform, seeing the company as a "very clear" leader in free cash flow and operating metrics.

OXY's average Wall Street analyst rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish.