Channel checks by Wedbush Securities indicate same-store sales at Chipotle (CMG +4.3% ) are running ahead of expectations.

Analyst Nick Setyan notes stores operating at 50% capacity during the week of May 25 were up high single-digits or low double-digits. Setyan also thinks Chipotle may be taking a conservative approach to opening stores due to the thriving off-premise sales trends.

Setyan raises his estimate for Q2 same-store sales to -9% from -20% and predicts a positive for Q3 is realistic, while keeping the estimate for the quarter at -4%.

Wedbush keeps an Outperform rating on Chipotle and hikes its price-target to $1,200 (47X the firm's 2022 EPS estimate net of cash). "We believe a premium is justifiable given our expectation of accelerated growth post-COVID as CMG's market share gains accelerate," updates Setyan.