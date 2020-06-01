Change Healthcare (CHNG +0.2% ) has acquired PDX, a leader in providing patient centric and innovative technologies for pharmacies and health systems.

PDX’s portfolio of solutions includes an Enterprise Pharmacy System software, a comprehensive suite of products and services, and a flexible clinical services platform.

“Combined with our existing Change Healthcare solutions, we now have a broad portfolio of offerings for pharmacies, an expanded high-quality customer base with significant growth opportunities, and the potential to enter new markets”, commented Neil de Crescenzo, President and CEO of Change Healthcare.