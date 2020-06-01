HollyFrontier (HFC +0.1% ) says it plans to spend as much as $750M to expand its renewables business, including the conversion of its Cheyenne petroleum refinery in Wyoming into a renewable diesel production plant.

Including the previously announced renewable diesel unit at the Artesia refinery, HollyFrontier expects to have a combined capacity to produce more than 200M gallons/year of renewable diesel and pre-treat with feedstock flexibility.

The company anticipates completion of the project in Q1 2022 and to generate an internal rate of return of 20%-30%.

HollyFrontier expects the Cheyenne conversion will result in workforce reductions, and to record non-cash charges of $225M-$275M for impairment and depreciation charges and $3M-$12M for asset retirement obligations.