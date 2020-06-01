Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) shares, still below the level seen before threats from the White House last week, are shrugging off the latest reports that employees are staging a "virtual walkout" to protest the company's stance on controversial comments, according to Axios.
The company has chosen to treat messages differently from social media peer Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), which has opted to flag messages that are controversial or that violate its terms of service. Facebook shares are near the highs of the day.
Latest reports indicate that "dozens" of employees are protesting. The company has 44K employees, as of the latest data.