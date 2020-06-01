YTD, the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. MBS Index excess return vs. Treasurys was -0.31% as of Friday, the worst showing over a similar period in seven years, also when the Fed was buying mortgage securities.

The Fed has provided $688B to the sector since market disruption in March.

The central bank's $295B of support in April helped push the excess return to +0.48%; but in May the Fed reduced purchases to only $101M, and excess return shrank to +0.03%.

One factor keeping investors on the sidelines is the robust prepayment speed over the past two months. With interest rates down, Americans moved to refinance. Conventional Fannie Mae 30-year prepayment rose to 26% after March's 42% rise.

Increasing forbearance also makes investors wary. As of May 17, ~8.36% of servicers' loans have fallen into forbearance, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

And of course, with the Fed now considered the "overriding driver of value and risk", according to a BofA survey, the question will be what happens when the Fed steps away.

Graph compares DMO vs. TLT

