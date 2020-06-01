Pfizer (PFE -7.2% ) investors heading for the exits after disappointing results from an Ibrance (palbociclib) study should reconsider says the Wall Street Journal.

Shares have been under water today since the company announced that the study, testing the effect of the kinase inhibitor over and above endocrine therapy in early-stage HR+/HER2- breast cancer patients, is unlikely to achieve the primary endpoint of extending survival.

The paper says the setback, potentially dimming hopes of billions in extra revenue, is not catastrophic considering the company's size, adding that Ibrance currently generates ~$5B in sales in the HR+/HER2- breast cancer population and some oncologists are already prescribing it off-label as adjuvant therapy. Sales jumped 10% in the past quarter from a year ago and key patents remain in effect until at least 2023.

The company's shares are well-supported at 12x 2020 non-GAAP EPS guidance with a healthy 4% dividend yield.