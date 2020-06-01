UBS says recovering U.S. sales across Yum Brands' (YUM +1.7% ) chains is supportive of further upside, particularly as more international units reopen.

Analyst Dennis Geiger sees the Taco Bell brands as well positioned in particular.

"Our franchisee checks suggest improved comp trends to recently ~flat, w/ several franchisees noting positive recently. We’re encouraged by the sales recovery despite no breakfast in many locations (+MSD-HSD sales mix historically) and lagging late night industry trends. Other positive takeaways: delivery sales have increased meaningfully; the innovation pipeline remains robust even as menu simplification will likely result in net fewer items; and franchisee profitability appears to be closer to pre-COVID-19 levels," notes Geiger.

UBS has a Buy rating on Yum and price target of $105 (20X the near-term EBITDA estimate). The average sell-side PT on Yum is $90.04.