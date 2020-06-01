Nestle SA (OTCPK:NSRGY) lost a case in Dutch court over the use of the Incredible Burger brand name due to its similarity to Impossible Foods' (IMPF) name.

Due to the setback, the company is renaming its plant-based patties sold in Europe the Sensational Burger and all other products that used the Incredible name.

"We are disappointed by this provisional ruling as it is our belief that anyone should be able to use descriptive terms such as ‘incredible’ that explain the qualities of a product," reads a company statement.

Impossible Foods is trying to land approval to sell its products in Europe.