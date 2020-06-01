Nutritional High International (OTCQB:SPLIF) to purchase 100% of Kruzo LLC, a psychedelic product development company.

Kruzo will form a Canadian parent company which will raise ~$1.5M, prior to completion of the acquisition.

Pursuant to this acquisition, Nutritional High to issue 150M shares at $.035/share and a number of share purchase warrants to be determined.

"This acquisition is part of our plan to continue to pivot Nutritional High's focus to its highest margin product categories," said CEO John Durfy. While we will continue to develop, manufacture and sell cannabis products, the Kruzo acquisition will enable us to incorporate psychoactive and a broad range of functional plant-based derivatives into our product offerings."