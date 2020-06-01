Some merger-arbitrage investors are shifting their strategies away from long positions and either reducing holdings in target companies or shorting them as the coronavirus raises the risk that deals will either be repriced lower or fall apart.

The probability of deals failing to close jumped to 33% in mid-March from 4% in January, according to Northstar Risk, which provides software to hedge funds; since then the probability has receded to a still-high 20%.

They're not abandoning long positions in merger arbitrage bets but are looking at or increasing short positions, according to Andy Baker, who runs special-situations trading at Barclays.

Raj Vazirani, for one, bet on Independent Bank Group's (IBTX -1.4% ) acquisition of Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI +6.5% ) in January, after the two banks agreed to the deal in December 2019. But after IBTX's CEO refused to comment on the deal during an April earnings update, Vazirani exited his long position and started selling the stock short. The two banks called off the deal last week.

Kite Lake Capital Management's Jamie Sherman started shorting transactions when he thinks the market hasn't properly priced in the risk of deal failure.

Roy Behren, of Westchester Capital Management, bought Taubman Centers (TCO +3.7% ) stock after Simon Property Group (SPG +6.0% ) agreed to buy the shopping center REIT for $3.6B; though he still expects the deal to close, he said the risk of a renegotiated price or collapsing altogether have increased.

The market apparently agrees. Simon agreed to pay $52.50 per share for an 80% stake in Taubman; TCO, though, is recently trading at $42.85.