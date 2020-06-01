Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is up 5.88% on the day to $884.08 even with COVID-19, macroeconomic headwinds and various other challenges far from cleared.

Wedbush analyst is attributing some of today's gain to the Musk brand that got a rocket boost over the weekend.

"While SpaceX and Tesla are separate companies despite some R&D cross pollination in some key areas, from a consumer perspective the Musk DNA remains the linchpin to both of these next generation technology stalwarts and we would characterize the historic success of SpaceX as another major shot in the arm to the Tesla brand," reasons Ives.

Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas doesn't disagree. "We believe the success of SpaceX in achieving some of the most sophisticated challenges in science has a direct bearing on public, investor and government perception of his ability to lead and execute," he writes.

So does Elon Musk's success or lack thereof at SpaceX have any bearing on the market's perception of Tesla? Jonas thinks it does. "While we cannot ascribe a dollar amount to this factor, the credibility of Musk's leadership even outside of the automotive business, matters to Tesla," he reasons.

Tesla's all-time high is $968.99.