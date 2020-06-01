Axalta (AXTA +0.3% ) has launched a new collection of industrial powder coatings in Mexico.

Alesta BE+ does not generate emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOC), requires less time to cure, and uses less energy, which increases productivity while lowering production costs for customers.

Isabel Alanís, Director of Powder Coatings, Axalta Mexico said, "In addition to the important environmental attributes, Alesta BE+ also delivers superior corrosion protection on metal, which offers end-users the long-term benefits of a product that looks good and lasts."