AerCap (AER +1.9% ) rises despite Bank of America's downgrade to Neutral from Buy with a $35 price target, cut from $77, citing investor concerns over the future of air travel and the commercial transport industry after the COVID-19 pandemic.

While BofA's earlier Buy thesis was based on AerCap's opportunistic and smart aircraft trading strategy, this has resulted in a mid-age fleet for the company, which would not have been an issue during normal times, but an older fleet may come under pressure in the current environment.

"We see heightened risk to fleet equipment residual values, particularly for mid-life aircraft," BofA's Ronald Epstein writes, adding that the company is likely to underperform its peers with younger fleets and lower debt.

AerCap's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.