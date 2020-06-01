JPMorgan sees CarMax racing to new high
Jun. 01, 2020 CarMax, Inc. (KMX)
- JPMorgan starts off coverage on CarMax (KMX +2.2%) with an Overweight rating and December 2020 price target of $105.
- Analyst Rajat Gupta: "While the COVID-19 pandemic is set to weigh on earnings near-term, ultimately it should accelerate the company’s omni-channel roll-out, resulting in higher throughput in the attractive used vehicle retail market."
- "Revenue growth post-pandemic is likely to convert at a higher incremental margin, given both a move toward more on-line sales and leaner cost structure. As these initiatives begin to bear fruit and the benefit to earnings trajectory beyond FY21 becomes more clear, we expect KMX’s P/E multiple to gravitate higher over time, similar to other retailers that have successfully embraced on-line sales."
- The 52-week high on CarMax is $103.18.