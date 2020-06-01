Braskem picks South Carolina for new global export hub
Jun. 01, 2020 Braskem S.A. (BAK)
- Brazil's Braskem (NYSE:BAK) says it selected Charleston, S.C., as its new export hub to provide packaging, warehousing and export shipping services to support its U.S. polypropylene production facilities.
- Braskem says it is partnering with the Port of Charleston and warehouse provider Frontier Logistics, which will construct, lease and provide services to the company under a five-year agreement.
- The new facility, which is expected to be completed by Q3 2020, will have a capacity to support export shipments of up to 450M lbs./year of polypropylene and specialty polymers.