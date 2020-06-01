Braskem picks South Carolina for new global export hub

Jun. 01, 2020 2:53 PM ETBraskem S.A. (BAK)BAKBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Brazil's Braskem (NYSE:BAK) says it selected Charleston, S.C., as its new export hub to provide packaging, warehousing and export shipping services to support its U.S. polypropylene production facilities.
  • Braskem says it is partnering with the Port of Charleston and warehouse provider Frontier Logistics, which will construct, lease and provide services to the company under a five-year agreement.
  • The new facility, which is expected to be completed by Q3 2020, will have a capacity to support export shipments of up to 450M lbs./year of polypropylene and specialty polymers.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.