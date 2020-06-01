Hancock Jaffe Laboratories +24% on direct offering priced at the market
Jun. 01, 2020 3:08 PM ETenVVeno Medical Corporation (NVNO)NVNOBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (HJLI +24.3%) has entered into a securities purchase agreement to purchase ~$1.33M of its common stock in a registered and direct offering and warrants to purchase shares in a concurrent private placement.
- The combined purchase price for one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock will be $0.455, which is priced at-the-market.
- Under the terms, HJLI has agreed to sell ~2.93M shares of its common stock and has agreed to issue warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of ~2.93M shares.
- The gross proceeds are expected to be ~$1.33M and intends to use for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Closing date on or about June 3, 2020.