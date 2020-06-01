Midband satellite spectrum that is set for redeployment will be made available for 5G services on an accelerated basis, the FCC says.

That follows commitments from all eligible satellite operators to meet a faster timeline on clearing the 3.7 GHz spectrum. And it means a quicker payout for those firms giving up the airwaves: Eutelsat (OTCPK:EUTLY), Intelsat (OTCPK:INTEQ), SES (OTCPK:SGBAF), Star One (NYSE:AMX) and Telesat (NASDAQ:LORL).

The plan will free up 280 MHz of spectrum from the band after the satellite companies repack operations from the band's entire 500 MHz into the upper 200 MHz, and a 20 MHz guard band is placed in between.

If the companies meet the timelines in the plan, they're eligible for up to $9.7B in accelerated relocation payments plus reasonable relocation costs.

The C-band auction is set to begin Dec. 8.