Piper Sandler upgrades Ulta Beauty (ULTA -2.3% ) to an Overweight rating after having it slotted at Neutral.

Amid the new retail backdrop, the firm sees Ulta as a primary beneficiary from department stores and other channels losing market share.

The Piper boost arrives after Ulta fell short with Q1 earnings.

"While the results were worse vs. lowered expectations (particularly on the gross margin line), we see green shoots for the industry (skincare, haircare) on the other side of CV-19 and see ULTA's digital ecosystem as fueling higher average spend per customer."