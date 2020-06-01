In her latest market commentary, Charles Schwab Chief Investment Strategist Liz Ann Sonders opines on the disconnect between Wall Street and Main Street and how markets have shrugged off "overwhelming" and "devasting" news flow.

There is "no shortage" of potential negative catalysts, she writes, but notes that Covid-19 solutions and liquidity have been key forces behind the rally.

Getting "easier" to understand the skepticism of that disconnect as joblessness surges, and there's some truth to the idea that the market is "rigged," but it comes in the form of Fed and Congressional support that could have made "whole" about 60% of laid off workers, she writes.

She reminds market watchers that bear markets typically start ahead of recession start dates, and end in advance of recessions' end -- while economic data is still poor.

Complacency is among her concerns after a "parabolic" move in stocks above their 50-DMAs after the move from the lows.

Other concerns include second virus waves, second-order effects of shutdowns, U.S.-China tensions, election uncertainty, and civil unrest.

She, as neither an "ardent" bull or bear, calls on investors to diversify and rebalance.