Valero's (VLO +0.4% ) Port Arthur, Tex., refinery is running its two crude units at ~58% of their maximum rate of 424K bbl/day on low demand and storage fills up, Bloomberg reports.

The bigger AVU-146 crude unit and smaller AVU-147 CDU reportedly are operating at 245K bbl/day after running at ~300K bbl/day, or just below 70% of maximum rates in May.

The refinery's fluid catalytic converter is running at minimum rates, rates on the coker are reduced and all the hydrotreaters except the distillate hydrotreater are at minimum rates, according to the report.