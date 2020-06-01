Cabot, EQT cut to Sell at Stifel on valuation
Jun. 01, 2020 3:48 PM ETCoterra Energy Inc. (CTRA), EQT, CNXCTRA, EQT, CNXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) and EQT Corp. (EQT -3.0%) are downgraded to Sell from Hold, and CNX Resources (CNX -1.3%) is cut to Hold from Buy, Stifel says, citing valuation after their recent run higher.
- Stifel says it is still positive on the companies' acreage quality, management and execution, adding that natural gas stocks could get a "second breath" during the fall.
- COG's average Wall Street analyst rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Bullish or Very Bullish.