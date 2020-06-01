G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) inks an agreement with Hercules Capital for up to $100M in debt financing in four tranches.

$30M will be available at closing, $20M of which will be immediately available and the remaining $10M available through March 31, 2021. Another $20M will be available upon the FDA nod of trilaciclib in small cell lung cancer and initiation of a registrational study in metastatic colorectal cancer for the period January 1, 2021 through December 15, 2021. Another $30M will be available from April 1 2021 through December 31, 2022 subject to terms and conditions. The final $20M will be available prior to December 31, 2022 to support strategic initiatives.

The term loan is interest-only for up to 42 months subject to conditions.