Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI) reports May cash collections of 62% of rents and reports 15% of May rent deferrals.

Increased its April rent collections to 70% vs. 64% reported in its Q1 earnings press release; negotiated deferrals for an additional 11% of April rent.

As May activity is finalized, WRI expects total cash collections plus deferrals for May to be similar to April.

Drew the remaining $497M available under its $500M revolving credit facility in Q1; since then it has paid down most of the revolver in mid-May, while keeping $50M of cash.

Now has $438M of revolver capacity, $50M of excess cash, and access to "numerous other sources of capital."

"We feel very comfortable with our targeted $70M of dividends in 2020," said EVP and CFO Steve Richter.