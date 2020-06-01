In a Q2 update, Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) reports April 2020 net cash provided by operating activities of $15.5M and corresponding free cash flow after including capital spending of $12.6M.

The company says it booked orders with 67 new customers, including 20 China, during April and May, with QTD orders and sales exceeding original expectations, and Q2 orders totaled $135M through May 29.

But because of weak demand for air-cooled heat exchangers, Chart says it expects a $15M-$20M reduction to expected 2020 HLNG vehicle tank revenue due to COVID-19 shutdowns.