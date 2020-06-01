Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) gets May rent payments from 87% of its portfolio and enters into May deferral agreements with tenants representing ~4% of its portfolio.

100% of its investment-grade tenants paid May rent.

Q2-to-date acquisition activity through May 29, 2020 amounts to $147.4M with six Walmart stores acquired comprising ~39% of acquisition capital deployed; Walmart remains ADC's top tenant with ~7.5% of annualized base rent.

Sold seven properties in Q2-to-May 29 for gross proceeds of ~$16.6M.

Executes new 20-year net lease for its former Art Van flagship location in Canton, MI, with an anticipated recovery rate of 100% of previous rent.

Has $367M anticipated net proceeds available from April 2020 forward offering; has $148M in unrestricted cash and full capacity on its undrawn $500M unsecured revolving credit facility as of May 29, 2020.